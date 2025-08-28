/NFL Rivalry Jersey - What are they and which teams will wear them?

The NFL 2025 season is just over a week away and the things have gotten interesting. The league has launched first eight 'Rivalry Jerseys' for the teams from AFC East and NFC West. Each of the teams in two divisions will don the special 'Rivalry Jersey' against their divisional rival during a single home game. The tradition will continue for the next years with more NFL Rivalry Jersey set to be launched for AFC South and NFC North in 2026, NFC East and AFC West in 2027, and AFC North and NFC South in 2028.

What are NFL Rivalry Jerseys?

The NFL Rivalry Jerseys are special uniform designed in collaboration with Nike for eight teams in two divisions, i.e. AFC East and NFC West. Each Rivalry Jersey has a unique name and complements the area the team is from. Speaking on the same, Taryn Hutt, NFL vice president of club marketing, said: "The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Check Each NFL Rivalry Jersey, Name, On- Field Debut Date

Buffalo Bills Rivalry Jersey (AFC East) - Cold Front to make on-field debut on October 5 vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills Rivalry Jersey: Cold Front Photograph: (NFL)

Miami Dolphins Rivalry Jersey (AFC East) - Dark Waters to make on-field debut on September 29 vs New York Jets

Miami Dolphins Rivalry Jersey: Dark Waters Photograph: (NFL)

New England Patriots Rivalry Jersey (AFC East) - Nor'Easter to make on-field debut on November 13 vs New York Jets

New England Patriots Rivalry Jersey: Nor'Easter Photograph: (NFL)

New York Jets Rivalry Jersey (AFC East) - Gotham City Football Club to make on-field debut on December 7 vs Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks Rivalry Jersey (NFC West) - High-Decibel Zone to make on-field debut on December 18 vs Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets Rivalry Jersey: Gotham City Football Club Photograph: (NFL)

Seattle Seahawks Rivalry Jersey: High-Decibel Zone Photograph: (NFL)

San Francisco 49ers Rivalry Jersey (NFC West) - For the Faithful to make on-field debut on January 4, 2026 vs Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers Rivalry Jersey: For the Faithful Photograph: (NFL)

Los Angeles Rams Rivalry Jersey (NFC West) - Midnight Mode to make on-field debut on November 16 vs Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams Rivalry Jersey: Midnight Mode Photograph: (NFL)

Arizona Cardinals Rivalry Jersey (NFC West) - Built to Last to make on-field debut on September 25 vs Seattle Seahawks