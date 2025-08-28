/NFL Rivalry Jersey - What are they and which teams will wear them?

NFL Rivalry Jersey will donned by each team in AFC East and NFC West in a single home game against their divisional rivals in the upcoming season.
The NFL 2025 season is just over a week away and the things have gotten interesting. The league has launched first eight 'Rivalry Jerseys' for the teams from AFC East and NFC West. Each of the teams in two divisions will don the special 'Rivalry Jersey' against their divisional rival during a single home game. The tradition will continue for the next years with more NFL Rivalry Jersey set to be launched for AFC South and NFC North in 2026, NFC East and AFC West in 2027, and AFC North and NFC South in 2028.
The NFL Rivalry Jerseys are special uniform designed in collaboration with Nike for eight teams in two divisions, i.e. AFC East and NFC West. Each Rivalry Jersey has a unique name and complements the area the team is from. Speaking on the same, Taryn Hutt, NFL vice president of club marketing, said: "The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival."
Buffalo Bills Rivalry Jersey (AFC East) - Cold Front to make on-field debut on October 5 vs. New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins Rivalry Jersey (AFC East) - Dark Waters to make on-field debut on September 29 vs New York Jets
New England Patriots Rivalry Jersey (AFC East) - Nor'Easter to make on-field debut on November 13 vs New York Jets
New York Jets Rivalry Jersey (AFC East) - Gotham City Football Club to make on-field debut on December 7 vs Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks Rivalry Jersey (NFC West) - High-Decibel Zone to make on-field debut on December 18 vs Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers Rivalry Jersey (NFC West) - For the Faithful to make on-field debut on January 4, 2026 vs Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams Rivalry Jersey (NFC West) - Midnight Mode to make on-field debut on November 16 vs Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals Rivalry Jersey (NFC West) - Built to Last to make on-field debut on September 25 vs Seattle Seahawks