PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan clinch thriller against Bengaluru Bulls in first-ever league stage tie-breaker

In the opening game of the season 12, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls scripted history by playing the first-ever tie-breaker in the Pro Kabaddi League. After the match ended 32-32 in regulation time, Puneri Paltan, the PKL Season 10 champions, won the tie-breaker 6-4 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Friday (August 29). Aditya Shinde was the star for Pune with 9 points, while Gaurav Khatri picked up a High Five in defense.

Akash Shinde shone for Bengaluru Bulls with his first Super 10 of the season, but Ankush Rathee’s High Five for the Bulls went in vain. The game began at a fast pace, with Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde scoring the first points for their teams. Aditya Shinde’s Super Raid gave Puneri Paltan an early edge, but Akash Shinde fought back with a double raid that also brought up his 300th raid point in PKL. The defenses stayed strong, and the score was tied 13-13 at half-time.

In the second half, Akash Shinde’s sharp raiding gave the Bulls a three-point lead, but Pankaj Mohite turned the game with a big 4-point raid for Pune. A Super Tackle from Aashish Malik put Bengaluru back ahead, only for Aslam Inamdar to level the scores again. Pune then grabbed a lead by inflicting an All Out, but Akash Shinde’s brilliance brought Bengaluru right back. After 40 minutes, the teams were still tied at 32-32, taking the match into a tie-breaker for the first time in PKL history.