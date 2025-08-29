Chennai gears up for India’s first all-Armageddon chess tournament

Chennai, the heart of Indian chess, is set to witness a bold new format of the game with Red Bull Armageddon, India’s first-ever all-Armageddon chess tournament, on Sunday (August 31) at the Chennai Convention Centre. Unlike traditional formats, the all-Armageddon format leaves no room for draws. Every game must produce a winner — White plays with six minutes, Black with five, and in case of a tie, Black takes the win. The unique pyramid-style competition ensures that players keep advancing until a single champion emerges, making the contest both visually gripping and spectator-friendly.

The tournament celebrates mental performance, showcasing the power of focus, strategy, and handling pressure under intense time controls. Leading the experience will be two of India’s finest chess personalities — International Master Tania Sachdev and Grandmaster M. Shyam Sundar.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A Commonwealth Gold medalist and one of the most recognised chess commentators globally, Tania will guide audiences through live commentary, puzzles, and interactive “Hand & Brain” sessions with fans. GM Shyam Sundar, India’s 31st Grandmaster and coach of the Indian women’s team that recently clinched historic medals at the World Cup, will add his expertise and energy to the event.

Both will also interact with the media and fans during the tournament. Chennai — home to legends like Viswanathan Anand and young prodigies such as Gukesh — has long been regarded as India’s chess capital. Having hosted the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in 2022, the city is the perfect stage for this thrilling new chapter in chess.