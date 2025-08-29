/SL vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Madushanka hattrick takes Sri Lanka home by 7 runs in thriller

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka entered the ODI history record books on Friday (Aug 29) after taking a hattrick in the first of three matches against Zimbabwe in Harare. Madushanka's hattrick came in the last over the match and ensured that a valiant Zimbabwe fall seven-runs short during the 299-run chase. Madushanka is the eighth Sri Lanka bowler to take a hattrick in ODIs with retired pacer Chaminda Vaas being the first one and spinner Maheesh Theekshana being the last one before him. Madushanka finished with the figures of 4/62 and was named Player of the Match as well.

Madushanka hattrick denies Zimbabwe win

Zimbabwe needed 10 runs off the last six balls with skipper Sikandar Raza on crease at 92 along with Tony Munyonga (42). The duo had already added 128 runs for the sixth wicket and looked comfortable to take the team home. Madushanka, however, had other plans.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The SL pacer uprooted Raza's middle stump with a perfect yorker before removing Brad Evans on the next ball. Richard Ngarava then tried to give strike to Munyonga but found his stumps shattered as well. Madushanka gave just two runs on the next three balls and brought his team home in a thriller.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first. The home team kept striking at regular intervals but fifties from opener Pathum Nissanka (76), Janith Liyanage (70 not out), and Kusal Mendis (57) took Sri Lanka to 298/6 in 50 overs on a not-so-easy pitch.

Players to take ODI hattrick for Sri Lanka