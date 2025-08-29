/Rohit Sharma to undergo newly-introduced Bronco test at BCCI’s CoE ahead of Australia ODIs

Let alone the Yo-Yo test, Team India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma will have to report at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru (on September 13) and undergo and clear the newly-introduced Bronco test. A source close to the information revealed that the Indian ODI captain will be at the training facility for three days, undergoing tests and practising to fine-tune his preparations for the away One-Day series against Australia in October.

A Times of India (TOI) report claims that Rohit will undergo all fitness tests at the facility's different ground, and not at their main ground, because of the scheduled Duleep Trophy final (from September 11-15).

"Yes, Rohit will be at the BCCI's CoE from September 13 for fitness tests. He will be based here for two-three days and will also practice at the facility to fine-tune his preparations for the Australia white-ball tour in October,” a source close to the information said to TOI. "With the CoE also staging the Duleep Trophy final at its main ground (A) from September 11-15, Rohit will undergo fitness tests and train at a different ground at the same facility."

Meanwhile, there is also growing speculation that Rohit and his batting partner, Virat Kohli, may feature for India A against Australia A in a three-match One-Day series to be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30, October 3 and 5. Should they feature, this shadow series shall serve as the right preparation for the pair for their next international assignment (three-match ODIs against Australia starting mid-October).



Perth will host the series opener (on Oct 19) before the action moves to Adelaide (Oct 23) and Sydney (Oct 25). Three T20Is will follow, with Canberra (Oct 29), Melbourne (Oct 31) and Hobart (Nov 2) hosting the games, respectively.



Since Rohit and Kohli play only one format, Australia ODIs will be their next destination.

