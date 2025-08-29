/‘Tired’ Ashwin awe-struck by MS Dhoni’s fitness as he reveals reason behind IPL retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin is all over the news following his IPL retirement call earlier this week. The ace cricketer, who stepped aside from international cricket midway through the away Australian series late last year, has revealed the reason behind calling time on his Indian Premier League career. Ashwin, 38, part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad in IPL 2025, featured in nine games, picking up just seven wickets at an economy rate of over nine. Although rumours of CSK wanting to trade him for another player or release him altogether made headlines recently, Ashwin’s decision to retire revolved around other factors.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained what prompted him to hang up his IPL boots 16 years after making his debut for the same franchise. His age and fitness, however, emerge as the prime factors behind this call, as Ashwin lauds his former team captain and cricket giant, MS Dhoni, for maintaining fitness and delivering even at 44.



“I was thinking if I can play IPL next year. Three months of IPL is a little too much for me. It’s draining. This is one of the reasons why I’m awe-struck by seeing someone like MS Dhoni. As you grow older, the bandwidth to play IPL becomes lesser,” Ashwin said while speaking on his YouTube channel.



Earlier, taking to his social media handles, Ashwin posted about his retirement decision.



“Special day and hence a special beginning.



“They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓.



“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me🙏” he wrote.

Meanwhile, over a decorated career spanning 16 years, Ashwin featured for several IPL teams, including CSK, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, among others, leading the Punjab side in the meantime. A multi-time IPL winner with CSK, Ashwin picked 187 wickets in 221 matches, at a healthy economy of 7.20. With the bat in hand, Ashwin scored 833 runs, including a fifty.

