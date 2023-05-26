Booked under POCSO Act, accused WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh urges government to change law

Accused of sexually harassing several women wrestlers, including minors, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – also booked under the POCSO Act, has alleged the law is being ‘misused on a large scale’ and that he will ‘force the ruling government to change it.’ Currently in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich regarding preparations for a rally of seers called by him in Ayodhya on June 5 - Bhushan made these comments on Thursday.

Several top wrestlers in the country, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik alongside Vinesh Phogat, among others, are protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Kaiserganj, for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers over a long period. These wrestlers, who had brought laurels for the country at various tournaments, are protesting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23rd, calling for the arrest of the WFI chief.

As quoted by the PTI, Bhushan said, the POCSO Act was brought by the Congress government without examining its various aspects and that it is often misused against children, the elderly and seers.

"This law is being misused against children, the elderly and seers. Even officials are not immune to its misuse," Brij Bhushan claimed. "Under the leadership of seers, we will force the government to change the (POCSO) law," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Brij Bhushan also said that the allegations levelled against him are false. Wrestlers still protesting at Jantar Mantar Earlier, after many failed attempts by the wrestlers to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh, Delhi Police lodged two against him, with the first FIR about the sexual harassment allegations by a minor wrestler, for which Bhushan is booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, whereas, the second FIR is related to outraging modesty.

Meanwhile, when these wrestlers first protested against the WFI chief early this year, the Sports Ministry took action, and an overnight committee got formed, chaired by the legendary Mary Kom, to begin the probe into the matter. However, a few months later, when no action was taken against the accused, the wrestlers went back to protesting.

After several other sports personalities raised their voices against the same and backed the wrestlers, Delhi Police finally lodged two FIRs.

As of now, till the probe is finished and a decision is taken, the Sports Ministry has stopped all activities of the wrestling federation.