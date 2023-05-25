Jason Roy breaks silence on 'unwanted speculation' about cancelling ECB contract to play in MLC 2023

On Thursday (May 25), speculations were rife that England's swashbuckling opener Jason Roy is set to quit his national contract and represent the Los Angeles Knight Riders, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) sister franchise in the upcoming inaugural Major Cricket League. However, Roy broke his silence on the reports and stated that 'England cricket remains his priority' in an ODI World Cup year despite his inclination to play in MLC.

Roy took to his Twitter handle to share the statement. He said, "Following a bit of unwanted speculation over the last 24 hours, I wanted to clarify that I am not and never will ‘walk away from England’. Representing my country continues to be my proudest moment as a professional cricketer. I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority."

Roy added, "I've had clear and supportive conversations with the ECB about participating in Major league Cricket. The ECB were happy with me to play in the competition as long as they didn't have to pay me for the remainder of the contractual year.”

"As a single format player with no central contract, I wanted to take the opportunity to play this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. It benefits me as an England player to play as much competitive cricket possible."

“Just to be very clear, my priority is England cricket, especially with a World Cup soon upon us. It is for me, and for any player, the greatest honour to receive a cap to play for their country,” Roy added.

Meanwhile, ECB said in a statement, "England Men's white-ball batter Jason Roy has informed the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he wishes to take up an agreement with Major League Cricket in the USA later this summer.

"The ECB have agreed for him to play in the competition on the proviso that he gives up the remainder of his ECB incremental contract, which both parties have agreed to." 'This decision will not affect Jason Roy's selection for England teams' The statement added, "The ECB too in its statement expounded that belief. "The ECB wish to clarify that this decision will not affect Jason's selection for England teams going forward. We have absolute confidence and faith that Jason is committed to England cricket." Roy won't be missing any international fixture during MLC participation as England aren't scheduled to play any white-ball cricket during that time. He was last seen in action for KKR during IPL 2023.

Apart from Roy, England pacer Reece Topley is also looking to take part in MLC 2023. However, a final decision will be taken after monitoring his fitness. He pulled off a shoulder injury during IPL 2023, where he represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).