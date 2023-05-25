England's Jason Roy to cancel national contract, to play in MLC for WHOPPING amount - Report

England's 2019 ODI World Cup winner Jason Roy is considering negotiating releases from his England Cricket Board (ECB) contract. The swashbuckling right-hander is looking to take up a lucrative offer to play in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States, most likely to play for the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Roy is planning to cancel his contract in order to play in the league. Not only Roy, English pacer Reece Topley is also mulling to make a move. However, his final decision will depend on his injury. It is to be noted that Topley was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp in IPL 2023 but bowed out with a shoulder injury after their tournament opener.

When does the MLC begin?

It is to be noted that the inaugural season of the much-awaited MLC will kick off on July 13 and conclude on July 30 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Before its commencement, it has already made heads turn as it has wholesome backing from both India and Australia: four out of the six franchises have investors who own IPL teams whereas Cricket Victoria and Cricket New South Wales have stakes in the remaining two teams.