Body blow to RCB as no IPL franchise considered for 2026 World Club Championship, Pakistan's PCB rejects invitation - Report

The first edition of the World Club Championship will feature only five teams, with no mention of any Indian Premier League team's participation. In a massive blow for IPL 20245 winners, they will not participate in the inaugural edition. Although the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) supports this tournament idea, they are unlikely to have a team representing them. Besides, India's neighbour, Pakistan, may also be sidelined from the upcoming World Club T20 Championship, expected to begin in 2026. According to the sources, the team that wins the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is unlikely to be invited to the tournament. The event is being planned quickly with the support of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its chairman, Jay Shah.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board was invited to send its CEO of the PSL for a meeting held on the sidelines of the cricket connect meeting in London last month, but no one showed up,” the source said.

The meeting was organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board and supported by the ICC. CEOs from major T20 leagues such as the Big Bash League (BBL), The Hundred, South Africa's Premier T20 Cricket League (SA20), Major League Cricket (MLC) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) were all present.

Pakistan was also invited, but no one represented them at the meeting, the source confirmed.

“Discussions were held on the proposed World Clubs Championship, its window, format, schedule etc. (The) CEOs of the Emirates League, Big Bash League, The Hundred, SA20, MLC, Caribbean Premier League etc attended the meeting. Pakistan was also invited,” he confirmed.