All is not well in the Indian team’s dressing room after leaked team talks have been a subject of huge debate according to several media reports. Adding fuel to the fire was former pacer Irfan Pathan, who on Wednesday (Jan 1) took to X stating all is not well in the Indian team. Looking at Pathan’s post, it is likely that players in the Indian team are not on the same page including coach Gautam Gambhir.

What happens in the dressing room, should stay in the dressing room! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 1, 2025

Pathan calls for action

According to reports, Gambhir was against several selections for the ongoing Australia tour and wanting to include Cheteshwar Pujara in the side. According to an Indian Express report, Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma and the selectors panel led by Ajit Agarkar were not on the same page during the selection meeting.

On the other hand, Gambhir was also furious at a few players for not sticking to the plan and wanting to do out-of-plan things. However, these talks were leaked which has not gone well with the team management, especially after India’s 184-run defeat in the Boxing Day contest in Melbourne.

India lost the match and now trail the series 1-2, leaving their World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification fate hanging in balance. While South Africa are already in the final after their win against Pakistan, Australia need to win just one of their next three remaining matches.

On the other hand, pressure is mounting on coach Gambhir. He has been on the receiving end after poor results in recent months since his appointment. India failed to win an ODI in 2024 while they lost 0-3 to New Zealand in a Test series for the first time at home.