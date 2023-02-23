BGT 2022/23: 'It's a shame if you are not fit' - Kapil Dev urges Rohit Sharma to get in shape

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev isn't pleased with current skipper Rohit Sharma's fitness standards. Ahead of the third and penultimate Test between India and Australia, in Indore, in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022/23, the 1983 World-Cup winning captain Kapil opined that while Rohit is a great captain and player, it is a shame that Hitman doesn't look fit on TV. Further, he cited Virat Kohli's fitness and urged Rohit to get in shape by taking inspiration from his teammate.

Speaking on an ABP show, Kapil said, "It is very important (to be fit). More so for a captain. It's a shame if you are not fit. Rohit needs to put some hard work on it. He is a great batter but when you talk about his fitness, he looks a bit overweight, at least on TV. Yes, it's different when you look at someone on TV and then in real life. But from whatever I see, Rohit is a great player and a great captain, but he needs to get fit," the former Indian captain further asserted.

He added, "Look at Virat, whenever you see him, you say, 'that's some fitness!" This isn't the first time that Rohit has been slammed for his fitness. In the last few years, he has missed plenty of games across formats due to hamstring injury or other issues. However, Hitman hasn't spoken at length on this issue and is focused on taking India to the ICC World Test Championship final (WTC), to be held in early June at The Oval, London.

Rohit-led India currently have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will storm into the final with another win. So far, Rohit has been the leading run-scorer in the four-match Test series with 183 runs in three outings, including a majestic 120 in the series opener.