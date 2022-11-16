'Better than 90 per cent': 16-time WWE world champion praises Logan Paul

WWE legend Ric Flair was all praise for YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul after his match with reigning champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The 16-time world champion said that Paul performed brilliantly despite not having much ring experience and went on to say that the 27-year-old was better than “around 90 per cent” of current wrestlers.

"That's what I looked at, I mean, you and I like wrestling, period, but damn, Logan Paul put on a hell of a show with Roman, man," said Ric Flair. "I mean, I can't remember who said it, but he is better than 90% of the guys that work full-time," Flair said in a podcast earlier this week.

Later, Flair added that the 90 per cent figure can be an exaggeration but he was genuinely impressed by how Paul performed. "But I was blown away by his performance with The Miz too. So, yeah, I think he has done really well. And 90%, obviously, is embellished, but he is better than some of the guys that have been around for a long time," he added according to Sportskeeda.

Paul is currently recovering from an ACL injury that he sustained during the match against Reigns. Although he failed to capture the world championship, his agility and adaptability in the ring made him a fan favourite and earned his praises from various past and present pro-wrestlers.

There are also some rumours about him facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39 but nothing has been confirmed yet.