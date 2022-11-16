'Fixing happened because of...': Javed Miandad makes glaring remark after Pakistan's T20 WC final loss

Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on November 13 at the iconic MCG, Melbourne. Being asked to bat first, the 2009 winners only managed a paltry 137 for 8 with Sam Curran (3 for 12), Adil Rashid and Chris Jodran shining with the ball for Jos Buttler & Co. In reply, Pakistan pacers tested the English batting line-up but Ben Stokes' 49-ball 52 not out took the 2010 winners past the finish line as they won their second T20 WC title.

After the defeat, many former cricketers have praised Babar & Co. for reaching the final whereas some have also criticised them for failing to win the finale. Amid all this, Pakistan great Javed Miandad shared his take on the presence of foreign players in the dressing room and stated that it leads to uncertainty over the future of certain players; leading to match-fixing incidents. It is to be noted that Matthew Hayden served as the team mentor whereas Shaun Tait was roped in as the bowling coach.

Dwelling on this, Miandad said, "Laao na inko, inse ham log question karenge. Poochein toh sahi ham bhi, batao cricket ke baare me. (Get them to the studio, we will also ask them questions. We are eager to know what they know about cricket)."

Also read: PCB chief sends legal notice to Kamran Akmal for ‘defamatory’ remarks on Pakistan following T20 WC