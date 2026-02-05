/Ben Stokes brutally injured in training, reveals severely bruised right eye, bleeding nose

England Test captain Ben Stokes was brutally injured on Thursday (Feb 5) after he was injured during when he got hit flush on the face by a ball while in training. "You should see the state of the cricket ball,” Stokes posted with a laughing emoji on Instagram. Stokes wasn’t batting when the incident occurred, but was standing on the side with his teammates. It is reported that Stokes couldn’t see the ball, which ultimately struck him on the right side of the face. Stokes is currently recovering from an injury he sustained at the Ashes.

Stokes injured in training

Out of the white-ball set-up, Stokes was training with his fellow teammates in his native England when the brutal incident happened. It is reported that Stokes was unaware of the trajectory of the ball when it hit his face. The impact of the injury was such that Stokes was left with a bleeding nose and a bruised right eye. The impact was clearly seen in the Instagram story posted by the 2022 T20 World Cup winner.

Stokes, out of reckoning in the T20 World Cup, will be the side’s biggest cheerleader, having helped England win the competition in 2022. Stokes played a key role as England won the competition for the second time, having first lifted the trophy in 2010 under Paul Collingwood’s captaincy.

England at T20 World Cup 2026

England will start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Nepal on Sunday (Feb 8) before facing the West Indies. The contest against the West Indies will be a repeat of the 2016 T20 World Cup final when Stokes was on the receiving end of a batting onslaught from Carlos Brathwaite. However, under Harry Brook, will be ready to make an impact at the first time of asking and win the T20 World Cup for a record third time.