BCCI to examine conflict of interest charge against Indian captain Virat Kohli

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain has confirmed that the board has decided to examine the conflict of interest allegations against Indian captain Virat Kohli. These charges were thrown at the Indian skipper by Sanjeev Gupta.

The allegations questioned how Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team as well as the director of a company which has co-directors linked to a famous talent management company and said that Kohli violated the BCCI constitution which prohibits an individual from holding multiple positions.

The talent management company currently manages star players such as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant amongst others.

On July 4, Sanjeev Gupta, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, wrote a mail to BCCI ethics officer DK Jain and other executives including BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and CEO Rahul Johri.

According to Gupta's mail, Virat serves as one of the directors of Cornerstone Venture Partners LLP and Virat Kohli Sports LLP with his co-directors and he claims that the Indian skipper does not have any role in the talent management company of Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited as it manages the commercial interests of Virat Kohli as well as several other Indian cricketers such as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant amongst others.

He urged Kohli to relinquish at least one his post.

Earlier, Gupta had filed similar conflict of interest complaints against players including current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian captain Rahul Dravid. However, in all those complaints, the cricketers were ultimately cleared of any allegations.