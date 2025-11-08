BCCI raises Asia Cup trophy issue at ICC meeting, could form panel if required - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially raised the issue of the Asia Cup trophy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the battle for its custody takes centre stage. India, who won the Asia Cup in the final week of September, were denied the opportunity to present the trophy after the Men in Blue initially refused to receive it from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi. The BCCI panel, led by Secretary Devjit Saikai, is now ready to escalate the issue and could form a panel if required.

BCCI takes issue with ICC

According to prominent cricket website Cricbuzz, the BCCI was not sitting back in the ICC meeting on Friday (Nov 7) as Naqvi arrived. The ACC chairman had intentionally avoided previous meetings but was in attendance after intense backlash. BCCI secretary Saikia emphasised that the trophy should be handed out to India at the earliest. The discussion, it was learnt, was more informal in nature. In fact, the matter was discussed when the board members were having informal confabulations.

As things stand, BCCI will force a panel formation if no necessary measures are taken to hand over the trophy to India. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan in the final on Sep 28, which saw India rightfully own the trophy.

What is the latest development?

According to recent media reports, the ACC has finalised November 10 as the formal date to host the presentation ceremony where India will receive the trophy. The ACC has invited a BCCI representative with a formal invitation to the Indian T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav. This comes after no formal presentation was held after the final at the Dubai International Stadium, in which India beat Pakistan in the final over.

However, India’s stand of not receiving the trophy at the hands of Naqvi could be crucial as the war for the trophy could turn out to be a legal battle.