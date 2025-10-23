/Mohsin Naqvi firm on Asia Cup trophy presentation ceremony in Dubai, informs BCCI of formal date

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has yet again asserted his claim to hold a presentation ceremony for the Asia Cup 2025, which took place in September. After the final, India refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi, who insisted on a handshake from the Men in Blue during the presentation, an offer which was turned down. Now the ACC has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of a formal date to hold the presentation in Dubai.

ACC informs BCCI of formal date

According to a media report, the ACC has finalised November 10 as the formal date to host the presentation ceremony where India will receive the trophy. The ACC has invited a BCCI representative with a formal invitation to the Indian T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav. This comes after no formal presentation was held after the final at the Dubai International Stadium, in which India beat Pakistan in the final over.

"There was a series of letters exchanged with the BCCI, and the ACC has conveyed to them that we are ready to host Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his players, along with BCCI official Rajiv Shukla, to receive the trophy in a ceremony on November 10 in Dubai," Naqvi told the media in Karachi.

"The ACC has written to the BCCI that a ceremony can be held in Dubai on November 10. Bring your captain and players and receive the trophy from me," said Naqvi.

However, the BCCI is not ready to accept the ACC proposal, with them ready to escalate the situation to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The BCCI will raise the current issue when the ICC is set for its general body meeting after the Women’s ODI World Cup.