BCCI not happy with Indian players hanging out in public, issues warning after Rohit Sharma's positive case

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not happy after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 in England just days ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England. Rohit tested positive for the virus on Sunday (June 26) and is currently in isolation facing a race against time to fully recover for the fifth Test against the hosts in Edgbaston.

BCCI is not happy with the Indian players roaming around on the streets in England freely and meeting fans despite being asked to take all possible precautions against COVID-19. Several Indian players, including Rohit and Virat Kohli, had been pictured posing with fans on the streets of Leicester ahead of their 4-day practice match against Leicestershire which concluded recently.

The BCCI was not impressed with the action of the payers and has now issued a warning to them ahead of the fifth Test against England. BCCI has reportedly scolded some players over their habit of hanging out in public and has asked them to take precautions on the tour.

"The board has scolded some players over their habit of hanging out in public. It also seems some players went in public and clicked pictures with fans, which could be dangerous. We had told them to stay careful but they still often roamed around in the city which is not required, so we asked them again to take precautions," a source from BCCI told news agency ANI.

Rohit's positive COVID-19 test means he faces the risk of missing the fifth Test against England which gets underway on July 01. While BCCI has already added Mayank Agarwal to the Indian Test squad as a cover for Rohit as an opener, it remains to be seen who will lead the team if he fails to make the cut.

Virat Kohli, who led India in the first four matches in the Test series against England last year, remains the favourite to captain the team. However, the likes of R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah might also be considered as Rohit's replacement if he fails to recover in time.