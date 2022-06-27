Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after Ben Stokes' England whitewash New Zealand

England and New Zealand ended an enthralling three-match Test series on Monday (June 27). After already having an unassailable 2-0 lead, riding on their gung-ho approach, Ben Stokes-led England were on course for another win in the series finale after going to stumps on Day 4 at 183-2, in pursuit of 296 set up by the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis.

Resuming Day 5, rain led to a delayed start before proceedings finally kicked off post lunch. England lost overnight batter Ollie Pope for 82, off Tim Southee, but completed the run-chase without dropping any sweat courtesy of an unbroken 111-run fourth-wicket stand between Joe Root (86 not out) and Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 71 off 44 deliveries.

Thus, England completed the run-chase with seven wickets in hand to inflict a series whitewash over the World Test Champions. Following the gruelling three Tests, here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table:

At the post-match presentation, England skipper Stokes told, "It's gone really well. To walk away with 3-0 series win over the best team in the world is a special start. When I took over this job, it was about changing the mindset of the guys towards Test cricket, was about having fun. Huge amount of credit to Brendon (McCullum) and the backroom staff. Trent Bridge was fantastic. Being 55/6 and to do what we did the manner we did (here), that was something special. Pottsy has taken it like fish to water. This game, he's been incredible. Broady, even at 36, bowled 50 overs this week. I wanted to push the lads to see what they were capable. Fantastic to see Leachy taking 10 wickets. I have never seen a happier dressing room for an individual's success. Different opposition (India), we still have a series to draw. We'll come out with exactly the same mindset."

The Three Lions will now prepare for their rescheduled fifth and final Test versus India, in Edgbaston, which gets underway on July 01.