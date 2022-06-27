Rohit Sharma can be relieved of T20I captaincy for Team India to manage workload: Virender Sehwag

Former India batter Virender Sehwag believes Rohit Sharma should be relieved of India's T20I captaincy to manage his workload in a better manner. Rohit is currently India's captain across all three formats after taking over the baton from Virat Kohli. The 35-year-old star batter is also one of the senior-most members of the side and is a vital cog in the Indian batting line-up.

Sehwag feels the Indian team management and selectors should ensure Rohit's workload is managed in a better way and he is not overburdened with captaincy responsibilities. There have been concerns over his fitness over the last few years as he has missed several series due to injuries.

Earlier this year, he had to miss the tour of South Africa due to an injury before making his comeback in the IPL 2022. He was rested for the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa at home and is scheduled to lead India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England next month but has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sehwag believes the selectors and the Indian team management should not waste much time and relive Rohit of T20I captaincy if they have a possible replacement in mind. Sehwag believes leaving the T20 captaincy will allow Rohit to manage his workload and take a break when required to rejuvenate himself.

“If the Indian team management has someone else in mind as captain in the T20 format, then I think, Rohit (Sharma) could be relieved and the following can be taken into consideration going forward,” Sehwag told PTI in an interview.

“One, that would allow Rohit to manage his workload and mental fatigue, given his age. Two, once someone new is appointed as captain in T20s, it would also allow Rohit to take breaks and rejuvenate himself to lead India in both Tests and ODIs," he added.

However, the former India batter insisted Rohit was the best man to lead India in all three formats if the Indian team management is looking to continue with the same policy of having one captain across all three formats of the game.

“If the Indian think-tank still wants to pursue the same policy, which is, to let one man leading India in all the three formats, then I still believe Rohit Sharma is the best man for it.”

Rohit currently faces races against time to recover fully from COVID-19 ahead of the crucial one-off fifth Test against England in Edgbaston. Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's squad as a backup opener in case if he fails to make the cut. India will take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test starting from July 01.