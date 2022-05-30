BCCI announces whopping cash prize for 'unsung heroes' groundsmen & curators after IPL 2022's success

IPL 2022 edition came to a fitting end on Sunday evening (May 29) when the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad to win their maiden title in their first-ever IPL season.

The 15th season of the IPL was a special affair, which comprised two more teams -- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and eventual winners Gujarat. It saw as many as 74 games being held across Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad and was a hugely successful season, with not much hurdles due to Covid-19, as all ten teams produced some emphatic contests.

While players, support staff, commentators and organisers have been lauded, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI have won hearts by rewarding the 'unsung heroes', i.e. the groundsmen and curators for their overall efforts in ensuring the best quality of grounds and pitches were prepared for the players.

Thus, BCCI have generously rewarded the groundsmen and curators following the conclusion of IPL 15. The board's secretary Jay Shah wrote on Twitter, "I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season.

We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like thank each one of them for their hardwork.

25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune. 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium"

Talking about the IPL 2022 finale, GT beat RR by seven wickets after being asked to bowl first. Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan only managed a moderate 130-9 and Gujarat chased down the total with 11 balls to spare.