Ashish Nehra becomes 1st Indian to achieve huge feat after Gujarat Titans win IPL 2022

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 30, 2022, 02:41 PM(IST)

Ashish Nehra becomes 1st Indian to achieve huge feat after GT win IPL 2022 (Photo - IPL) Photograph:( Others )

After Ashish Nehra-Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) won the IPL 2022 championship, the former pacer-turned-head coach has achieved a huge record. Here's what it is:

Gujarat Titans (GT) ended their dream run in IPL 2022 by winning the final by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in front of their home fans, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, to make their maiden season an unforgettable affair. 

Under Ashish Nehra's coaching, Gujarat defied all odds by being the first side to qualify for the playoffs, topping the group stage, being the first team to qualify for the final and emerging on top of RR in the summit clash to win the elusive title in their maiden IPL season (joining RR to become the second team to achieve this feat).

By leading GT to their maiden trophy, Nehra etched his name in the history books as he became the first-ever Indian coach to win the IPL title. 

Here’s the list of all the head coaches who have won the IPL up till now:

Year Team Head coach Coach's nationality
2008 Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne Australia
2009 Deccan Chargers Darren Lehmann Australia
2010 Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming New Zealand
2011 Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming New Zealand
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders  Trevor Bayliss Australia
2013 Mumbai Indians John Wright New Zealand
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders  Trevor Bayliss Australia
2015 Mumbai Indians Ricky Ponting Australia
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Tom Moody Australia
2017 Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka
2018 Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming New Zealand
2019 Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka
2020 Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka
2021 Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming New Zealand
2022 Gujarat Titans Ashish Nehra India

From the above list, New Zealand's former opener and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming's name appears for as many as four times. He is followed by Mahela Jayawardene, having led Mumbai Indians (MI) to three titles out of five, and Trevor Bayliss -- who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to both their titles so far.

Nehra's man-management, keeping it simple approach and ensuring a smooth and secure team environment has been hailed by many after Gujarat's resounding success in IPL 2022.

