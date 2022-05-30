Ashish Nehra becomes 1st Indian to achieve huge feat after Gujarat Titans win IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) ended their dream run in IPL 2022 by winning the final by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in front of their home fans, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, to make their maiden season an unforgettable affair.

Under Ashish Nehra's coaching, Gujarat defied all odds by being the first side to qualify for the playoffs, topping the group stage, being the first team to qualify for the final and emerging on top of RR in the summit clash to win the elusive title in their maiden IPL season (joining RR to become the second team to achieve this feat).

By leading GT to their maiden trophy, Nehra etched his name in the history books as he became the first-ever Indian coach to win the IPL title.

Here’s the list of all the head coaches who have won the IPL up till now:

Year Team Head coach Coach's nationality 2008 Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne Australia 2009 Deccan Chargers Darren Lehmann Australia 2010 Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming New Zealand 2011 Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming New Zealand 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Trevor Bayliss Australia 2013 Mumbai Indians John Wright New Zealand 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Trevor Bayliss Australia 2015 Mumbai Indians Ricky Ponting Australia 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Tom Moody Australia 2017 Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 2018 Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming New Zealand 2019 Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 2020 Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 2021 Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming New Zealand 2022 Gujarat Titans Ashish Nehra India

From the above list, New Zealand's former opener and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming's name appears for as many as four times. He is followed by Mahela Jayawardene, having led Mumbai Indians (MI) to three titles out of five, and Trevor Bayliss -- who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to both their titles so far.

Nehra's man-management, keeping it simple approach and ensuring a smooth and secure team environment has been hailed by many after Gujarat's resounding success in IPL 2022.