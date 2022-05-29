Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans claim maiden title: Complete list of IPL winners since 2008

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) weren't expected to go very far in IPL 2022 edition. Comprising some key players and a lot of inexperienced players, Gujarat stunned one and all as different players rose up to the occasion in every game to see them top the group stage and then become the first-ever team to reach the IPL 2022 final. Further, they were never threatened by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the summit clash as they romped past the one-time winners by seven wickets and claim the trophy in their maiden season.

Talking about the contest, the Sanju Samson-led RR franchise opted to bat first at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday evening (May 29). Despite a good start by Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR never got going after the dismissals of captain Sanju and in-form opener Jos Buttler to manage only a paltry 130-9. Captain Hardik returned with 3 for 17 to lead from the front as Rajasthan was restricted to a below-par total. In reply, Shubman Gill's sedate 45 not out, Hardik's 30-ball 34 and David Miller's blistering 19-ball 32 propelled GT to an easy win as they clinched the title in their first-ever IPL season (joining RR to become only the second team to achieve this feat).

Thus, with GT claiming their first-ever trophy in the premier T20 tournament, here's a complete list of IPL winners since 2008:

Year Winners 2008 Rajasthan Royals 2009 Deccan Chargers 2010 Chennai Super Kings 2011 Chennai Super Kings 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders 2013 Mumbai Indians 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders 2015 Mumbai Indians 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2017 Mumbai Indians 2018 Chennai Super Kings 2019 Mumbai Indians 2020 Mumbai Indians 2021 Chennai Super Kings 2022 Gujarat Titans

Team finishing first in league phase & winning title

Rajasthan Royals in 2008

Mumbai Indians in 2017, 2019 & 2020

Gujarat Titans in 2022

Indian captains winning IPL

MS Dhoni

Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Hardik has so far appeared in five IPL finals and has returned with the trophy on every single occasion. With this win, the Ashish Nehra-Hardik Pandya pairing have proved critics wrong as no one expected the Gujarat franchise to go on to win the elusive title -- with every game won by them seeing different players perform at their best. On the other hand, Samson-led RR also exceeded expectations but fell short convincingly in the final hurdle.