Complete list of award winners from IPL 2022: Orange Cap, Purple Cap to Emerging Player of the Year

Gujarat Titans scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday (May 29) as they went on to win their maiden IPL title in their debut season in the tournament. Gujarat Titans chased down the target of 131 runs comfortably in the summit clash to clinch their first IPL trophy under the captaincy of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who delivered a Man of the Match performance in the final to take his side home.

Hardik picked up three wickets to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a paltry total of 130 runs after Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. The GT skipper followed up his bowling heroics with a crucial 34 off 30 balls with the bat to help GT chase down 131 runs with 11 balls to spare and win their maiden IPL trophy.

While Hardik was the star of the final for Gujarat Titans, the likes of Shubman Gill and David Miller also continued their fine form with important knocks of unbeaten 45 and unbeaten 32. Gujarat Titans are the first team to have won the IPL trophy in their debut season since RR in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

There were a number of individuals who shone for their respective teams throughout the tournament and were deservingly awarded for their heroics following the conclusion of the final on Sunday. While RR opener Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs this season, his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal bagged the Purple Cap for being the highest wicket-taker.

Also Read: 'Count myself lucky winning 5 finals': Hardik Pandya after inspiring Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title

Buttler scored a whopping 863 runs in IPL 2022 - the second-most by any batter in a single season after Virat Kohli while Chahal picked up 27 wickets in the tournament. SRH pacer Umran Malik, who left many in awe with his sensational pace, was awarded the Emerging Player of the Year for his bowling exploits.

Here is the complete list of award winners from IPL 2022:

Orange Cap - Jos Buttler

Purple cap - Yuzvendra Chahal

Most valuable player of the season - Jos Buttler

Emerging player of the year - Umran Malik

Most Sixes - Jos Buttler

Most fours - Jos Buttler

Super Striker of the season - Dinesh Karthik

Gamechanger of the season - Jos Buttler

Fairplay award - Rajasthan Royals

Powerplayer of the season - Jos Buttler

Fastest delivery of the season - Lockie Ferguson

Catch of the season - Evin Lewis

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans claim maiden title: Complete list of IPL winners since 2008

Umran would have also won the fastest delivery of the tournament award for clocking 157 kmph this season. However, his record was broken by GT pacer Lockie Ferguson during the final on Sunday after he bowled a 157.32 kmph yorker to Buttler during RR's innings.

Hardik became only the third captain after the likes of Rohit Sharma and Anil Kumble to win the Man of the Match award in the final of IPL. His 3 wickets and 34 runs were crucial for the Titans in their win against the Royals in the blockbuster summit clash.