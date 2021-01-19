BCCI announces whopping bonus for Team India after historic feat against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday announced a whopping INR 5 crore bonus for Team India after its historic achievement against Australia as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

India, powered by Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 89 and Shubman Gill’s smashing 91, chased down 329 runs in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane as the visitors ended Australia’s incredible 32-year-old unbeaten streak at the venue.

With the win, India also clinched the series 2-1 to win back-to-back Test series on Australian soil.

As fans erupted in joy after Team India’s monumental achievement, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced INR 5 crore bonus for the Indian team to reward the Rahane-led side for their incredible achievement.

Ganguly heaped praise on the Indian team and summarized the achievement by saying that the value of this win is beyond any number while congratulating every member of the touring party.

ALSO READ: 'Remarkable': From PM Modi to Ganguly - Team India lauded for scripting history against Australia

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party..," Ganguly tweeted.

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021 ×

Indian team defied all the odds by winning the Test series despite missing some of their biggest stars. Moreover, they ended Australia’s 32-year-old unbeaten streak at the Gabba in Brisbane to cap off the fantastic Test series that has been a spectacle in every sense.

IN PICS | How swashbuckling Rishabh Pant decimated Australia at the Gabba

"It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test. I'm really proud of each individual. The conversation between Pujara and me was that he would bat normal, and I would take it on. It was all about intent. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent,” said Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane after the end of Brisbane Test.

“Rishabh and Washington were very good at the end. Taking 20 wickets was the key, so we opted for 5 bowlers. Sundar brought the balance in place of Jadeja. The intention was clear to play five bowlers. Siraj played two Tests, Saini just one, so it was inexperienced but the character shown by the bowlers and everyone else was incredible. We didn't discuss anything about Adelaide. Just played wanted to play the remaining games with good attitude and character without worrying about the result,” he added.

