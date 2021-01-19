How swashbuckling Rishabh Pant decimated Australia at the Gabba

Pant's swashbuckling 89 not out

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

