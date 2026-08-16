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Want to pay no income tax? These 6 countries make it possible

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 23:07 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 23:07 IST

Do you know which countries charge no income tax on your salary? Some places fund their countries differently, letting residents keep all they earn. Explore where you can live tax-free and save more money.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE does not charge personal income tax. It attracts workers and businesses with tax-free salaries and modern cities like Dubai. The government earns through oil, a 5 per cent value-added tax, customs duties, and corporate taxes on large firms.

Qatar
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Qatar

Qatar has no personal income tax on wages. Its economy depends heavily on oil and gas sales. Qatar uses this revenue to provide residents full salaries without deductions, and it is expanding its job market beyond energy.

Saudi Arabia
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia does not tax personal income. The government raises revenues from oil exports and corporate taxes. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan aims to diversify the economy while keeping income tax at zero for residents.

Kuwait
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Kuwait

Kuwait imposes no salary tax on its residents. Its government income mainly comes from oil exports and taxation of foreign companies. High, tax-free salaries attract many professionals to Kuwait.

Bahrain
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Bahrain

Bahrain offers zero income tax with significant revenues from banking, insurance, oil, and customs duties. The country serves as a growing financial centre with many expats benefiting from tax-free salaries.

Oman
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Oman

Oman currently has no personal income tax but plans to introduce a 5 per cent tax on high incomes soon. Oil and gas revenues compose much of its government funds. Oman is known for natural beauty and cultural heritage.

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