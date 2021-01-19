'Remarkable': From PM Modi to Ganguly - Team India lauded for scripting history against Australia

India on Tuesday scripted history as they defeated Australia by three wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane to seal the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. This was Australia’s first defeat at their fortress Gabba in 32 years as the Indian cricket team, missing many of their key players, completed the historic feat on Australian soil. 

India have now won back-to-back Test series on Australian soil which itself is a historic achievement. From Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to former cricketers, everyone rejoiced India’s unforgettable achievement. BCCI secretary Jay Shah even announced an INR 5 crore as team bonus to reward the splendid achievement.

“We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted as he congratulated the Indian team for creating history.

“Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party..,” congratulated BCCI president Ganguly via his tweet.

“The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba,” Jay Shah tweeted announcing a whopping INR 5 crore as bonus.

Even Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted to congratulate the Indian team for the remarkable win: "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers"

India chased down 329 runs with ease as Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant played cracking knocks to take India home on a tricky Gabba pitch on Day 5 of the Test. While Gill departed on 91, Pujara played a defining knock of 56 runs to take India closer to the win. 

, it was Rishabh Pant who took the charge and played some fantastic strokes to stun the Aussie bowlers. It was Pant who took India over the winning line with a straight drive as he remained unbeaten on 89 in what will go down as one of the finest knocks on Aussie soil.
 

