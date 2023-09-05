BCCI announces India's 15-man squad for 2023 ODI World Cup, KL Rahul makes the cut

On Tuesday (September 05), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-man provisional squad for the forthcoming home ODI World Cup, which kicks off exactly after a month (October 05). Rohit Sharma will lead the star-studded line-up, which comprises 15 of the 18 players currently involved in the Asia Cup. The final 15 sees the omission of Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson from the current Asia Cup squad.

It is to be noted that the two-time ODI World champions can make changes to their squad till September 28, hence, there might be some late additions or omissions. India will open their campaign versus Australia on October 08 in Chennai.

Talking about the squad, India have gone ahead with batters such as Rohit, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli along with the two wicketkeeper-batsmen KL Rahul, and Ishan Kishan whereas all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya will look to add more depth. Kuldeep Yadav is India's sole specialist spinner whereas Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah will form the pace attack.

There were question marks over Rahul's fitness but the 31-year-old is deemed fit, and already travelling for Sri Lanka to join the Asia Cup squad, and, hence, made the cut. Some notable omissions are Yuzvendra Chahal, Krishna, Samson, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Shikhar Dhawan, etc.

India's schedule at the CWC 2023 edition

After Australia, India will face Afghanistan on October 11 at the national capital New Delhi and then lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad. From thereon, the Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh, in Pune, on October 19, New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamshala, and England on October 29 in Lucknow, respectively.

India will host Sri Lanka on November 02, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and then meet South Africa on November 05 and the Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12, respectively. In the last edition, in 2019, India bowed out of the semi-finals in England and Wales. This is the first time that India will entirely host the edition. The last time when they co-hosted the showpiece event was with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2011, when they won the championship under MS Dhoni.

Will India replicate their 2011 success? Only time will tell...

India's squad for CWC 2023:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav



WATCH WION LIVE HERE