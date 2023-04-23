Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat reach Jantar Mantar again to protest against WFI chief over sexual allegations

High-profile grapplers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, among others, have returned to Jantar Mantar to resume protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, over sexual allegations on him laid by several female wrestlers earlier. Following reports of Brij Bhushan walking away with a clean chit due to the lack of evidence, the international medal winners returned to raise their voice again on Sunday in New Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik break down while interacting with the media as they protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/OVsWDp2YuA — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023 ×

As reported by IANS, wrestlers present at Jantar Mantar revealed they even received threats after they tried lodging an FIR against the WFI chief at the Parliament Street Police station; however, the police refused to do so for reasons unknown yet.

"We are getting threats from several quarters, and after waiting for more than two months; we tried to file a complaint at thana (police station), but the police officers shooed us away. We don't know what is happening here. We will start our protest again and sit on dharna (protest) at Jantar Mantar till our demands are met," the unnamed wrestler told IANS, as quoted by Times of India.

#WATCH | "We have been going through mental torture, it's about the respect of women athletes...We aren't receiving any response from Sports Ministry, it's been 3 months": Wrestlers protest against then WFI chief and BJP strongman Brijbhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/44qfs8APbs — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023 ×

Vinesh Phogat even posted a tweet seeking justice for the female wrestlers who were sexually exploited by the accussed.

Early this year, several women wrestlers came forward and protested at the Jantar Mantar against Brij Bhushan Singh for sexually harassing them in the past on a few occasions. The matter reached the Sports Ministry, who appointed an Oversight Committee under the chairmanship of veteran boxer MC Mary Kom to look into the matter and bring out the truth.

During then, the person in question, Brij Bhushan Singh, had said, “As I came to know that wrestlers had started protesting in Delhi, I didn't know what the allegation was about. I came to Delhi with a ticket.”

He added, "Regarding the allegation that Vinesh has made [of sexual exploitation], is there anyone coming forward with these allegations? Is there any athlete whose come forward with these allegations & said the Fed pres. has done some sort of sexual assault?" he said.