Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad fires early warning for Aussies in busy summer with stellar show at Lord's

Veteran England star Stuart Broad has fired a stern warning to Australia as England prepare for a busy summer that will see them host Australia in the Ashes. Broad playing at Lord’s against Middelsex in the County Championship for Nottinghamshire scalped four wickets and was seen at his fluent best. The early signs are positive for the star bowler which saw him scalp four wickets for 58 runs and start his preparations for the Ashes in the summer.

Middlesex who play at the iconic Lord’s has seen the pitch curator prepare a pitch much more suitable for batting. It is suggested that the pitches are more suitable for Aussie batters in the County Championship where Broad has come up with his own trick to handle the situations.

"It's designed, to be honest, for Marnus [Labuschagne] and [Steve] Smith," Broad said.

Broad, 36, who was playing at the venue for the 29th time saw him bring a new variation that saw him bring the outside edge more into play. Broad also brought the stock delivery into play that could be a vital tool when England take on the Aussies in the five-match Test series.

"It's the reason I wanted to change something, to try and bring their outside edge in more.

"My stock delivery will always be wobble seam trying to nip back on off stump because I think that's the most dangerous ball. But to those guys, I think dragging them across with an away swing is important. So this action tweak is pretty much designed at those two, and it was good to see it really swinging away today,” Broad added.

England will have a busy summer which will see them play six Test matches, with two of those set to be played at Lord’s. Ben Stokes will lead England against Ireland in the solitary Test on June 1 while they will also take on Australia in the Ashes. The first Ashes Test will be played at Edgbaston from June 19 as they try to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE