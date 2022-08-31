Babar Azam reveals Pakistan's gameplan to outclass India, hails new-comer Naseem Shah for performance

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam recently offered fans some insight into how they had planned to outperform India in their recent Asia Cup Group A encounter. He asserted that they had planned on taking the game as deep as possible.

Although The Shaheens were handed a loss at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Azam asserted that he was extremely satisfied with his team's performance and praised the players. He went on to single out the likes of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz for their exploits in bowling.

The teenage bowling sensation Naseem Shah recorded an extremely successful T20I debut in one of the most enthralling matches that the Men in Green could play. Shah was credited with the wickets of ace batsman KL Rahul and veteran Ravindra Jadeja, thoroughly impressing fans with his pace and control.

The Rawalpindi-based Mohammad Nawaz, on the other hand, managed to etch his name in international cricketing folklore as he walked away from the match after having scalped three wickets.

"Our only game plan was to take the game as deep as possible. Naseem Shah bowled very well and took crucial wickets for the team. Unfortunately, we couldn't finish but I think Nawaz should be given credit for performing well in the pressure game.

"The shortfall remained with our partnership. The toss doesn't matter, the team's efforts matter. And my team performed very well. It was a big match for Naseem Shah but still, he did very well. It was his confidence, the way he has shown his growth," asserted Azam while in conversation with the media in the post-match press interaction.

In addition, Azam refused to take anything away from the Indians' performance, waxing lyrical about Hardik Pandya, who set himself apart with his awe-inspiring performance as he led the Men in Blue to glory.