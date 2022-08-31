Indian fan tells Hasan Ali 'you've huge fan-following in India', pacer wins hearts with epic reply - WATCH

India and Pakistan locked horns with each other, post the 2021 T20 World Cup clash, in the Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday (August 28) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. In a thrilling contest, India beat their arch-rivals Babar Azam-led Men in Green by five wickets by chasing the 148-run target in the last over.

Before the clash, there were a lot of videos and pictures shared on social media platforms, depicting the healthy camaraderie between players from both sides. Virat Kohli-Babar Azam exchanged greetings whereas Rohit-Babar also had a healthy interaction. The likes of KL Rahul, Kohli, Rishabh Pant met injured Shaheen Afridi during both sides' practice sessions.

With bio-bubble a thing of the past, fans in the UAE are also interacting with players from both the camps at regular intervals. Recently, Hasan Ali -- roped in after the original squad announcement as a replacement for injured speedster Mohammad Wasim jr -- also won hearts with his epic response to an Indian fan. The fan told Hasan, "You've a huge fan-following in India'. To this, the speedster said, "I love India".

It is to be noted that Hasan is married to an Indian. The couple tied the knot in 2019 in Dubai. Hasan wasn't named in Pakistan's playing XI for their clash versus India. It will be interesting to see if he gets a look-in in Babar & Co.'s must-win clash versus Hong Kong on Friday (September 02).

Pakistan and India are expected to meet each other at least once more in the Asia Cup. If both teams get past minnows Hong Kong, they will lock horns once again on September 04 (Sunday) and can also meet in the tournament finale, on September 11.