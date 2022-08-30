'Shame on you': Pakistan fans troll Mohammad Amir after his tweet praising Hardik Pandya post India's win

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST)

Mohammad Amir was trolled after praising Hardik Pandya. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir faced a huge backlash on Twitter from Pakistani fans after he posted a tweet praising Hardik Pandya post India's victory against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022.

Mohammad Amir has been brutally trolled by Pakistani fans on social media after he posted a tweet praising Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his match-winning heroics against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Pandya was India's hero as his exceptional all-round performance helped Rohit Sharma & Co. beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Dubai.

Pandya delivered a brilliant spell with the ball after India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. He went on to pick up a three-wicket haul as the Men in Blue restricted Babar Azam's men on a moderate total of 147 runs. Pandya then went on to score an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls to pull off a successful run chase for India in what was a thrilling finish.

With 6 runs required off the final three balls, Pandya, who was oozing confidence in the middle, smacked a six against Mohammad Nawaz to seal India's win. Pandya received praise from all corners after his exploits in the game with many lauding the all-rounder, including former Pakistan pacer Amir.

Responding to a tweet shared by Pandya after the game, Amir wrote - ‘Well played brother'. However, his tweet didn't go down well with many Pakistani fans, who lashed out at the former fast bowler for not tweeting for a Pakistani player but praising Hardik after India's victory.

Hardik was the game-changer for India as his calm and composed display with the bat resuced India from a tricky situation towards the end and helped the team secure a comfortable win. He will be looking forward to continue his fine form when India lock horns with Hong Kong in their next game on Wednesday (August 31).

