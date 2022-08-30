'Shame on you': Pakistan fans troll Mohammad Amir after his tweet praising Hardik Pandya post India's win

Mohammad Amir has been brutally trolled by Pakistani fans on social media after he posted a tweet praising Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his match-winning heroics against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Pandya was India's hero as his exceptional all-round performance helped Rohit Sharma & Co. beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Dubai.

Pandya delivered a brilliant spell with the ball after India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. He went on to pick up a three-wicket haul as the Men in Blue restricted Babar Azam's men on a moderate total of 147 runs. Pandya then went on to score an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls to pull off a successful run chase for India in what was a thrilling finish.

With 6 runs required off the final three balls, Pandya, who was oozing confidence in the middle, smacked a six against Mohammad Nawaz to seal India's win. Pandya received praise from all corners after his exploits in the game with many lauding the all-rounder, including former Pakistan pacer Amir.

Responding to a tweet shared by Pandya after the game, Amir wrote - ‘Well played brother'. However, his tweet didn't go down well with many Pakistani fans, who lashed out at the former fast bowler for not tweeting for a Pakistani player but praising Hardik after India's victory.

Acha ye bat hy Pakistan team kisi ka leye bhi tweet ni sirf HP ka leye well played wah wah wah chair apke leye bhai — Khan Sahib (@imwk33) August 29, 2022 ×

Tumhara Deen Iman waqae koi nahi ha — xarlishious (@zarlishious) August 29, 2022 ×

This match fixer is doing every bit to play in IPL,,critisizing PCB,. Praising Indian players and boards,,,,,how dare u speak anything about cricket after selling ur soul — SameeR (@SameeR444001) August 30, 2022 ×

Its great to appreciate someone but you should have tweeted for Pakistan team also the way they fought last night. Fixer — Ihsan Raza (@Ihsantweets30) August 29, 2022 ×

Shame on u no wish for Pakistan teAm kmal — Farhan (@Farhan23854496) August 29, 2022 ×

Hardik was the game-changer for India as his calm and composed display with the bat resuced India from a tricky situation towards the end and helped the team secure a comfortable win. He will be looking forward to continue his fine form when India lock horns with Hong Kong in their next game on Wednesday (August 31).