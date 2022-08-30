'Shame on you': Pakistan fans troll Mohammad Amir after his tweet praising Hardik Pandya post India's win

Mohammad Amir was trolled after praising Hardik Pandya. Photograph:( AFP )
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir faced a huge backlash on Twitter from Pakistani fans after he posted a tweet praising Hardik Pandya post India's victory against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022.
Mohammad Amir has been brutally trolled by Pakistani fans on social media after he posted a tweet praising Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his match-winning heroics against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Pandya was India's hero as his exceptional all-round performance helped Rohit Sharma & Co. beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Dubai.
Pandya delivered a brilliant spell with the ball after India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. He went on to pick up a three-wicket haul as the Men in Blue restricted Babar Azam's men on a moderate total of 147 runs. Pandya then went on to score an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls to pull off a successful run chase for India in what was a thrilling finish.
With 6 runs required off the final three balls, Pandya, who was oozing confidence in the middle, smacked a six against Mohammad Nawaz to seal India's win. Pandya received praise from all corners after his exploits in the game with many lauding the all-rounder, including former Pakistan pacer Amir.
Responding to a tweet shared by Pandya after the game, Amir wrote - ‘Well played brother'. However, his tweet didn't go down well with many Pakistani fans, who lashed out at the former fast bowler for not tweeting for a Pakistani player but praising Hardik after India's victory.
Well played brother https://t.co/j9QPWe72fR— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) August 29, 2022
Acha ye bat hy Pakistan team kisi ka leye bhi tweet ni sirf HP ka leye well played wah wah wah chair apke leye bhai— Khan Sahib (@imwk33) August 29, 2022
Tumhara Deen Iman waqae koi nahi ha— xarlishious (@zarlishious) August 29, 2022
This match fixer is doing every bit to play in IPL,,critisizing PCB,. Praising Indian players and boards,,,,,how dare u speak anything about cricket after selling ur soul— SameeR (@SameeR444001) August 30, 2022
Its great to appreciate someone but you should have tweeted for Pakistan team also the way they fought last night. Fixer— Ihsan Raza (@Ihsantweets30) August 29, 2022
Shame on u no wish for Pakistan teAm kmal— Farhan (@Farhan23854496) August 29, 2022
Hardik was the game-changer for India as his calm and composed display with the bat resuced India from a tricky situation towards the end and helped the team secure a comfortable win. He will be looking forward to continue his fine form when India lock horns with Hong Kong in their next game on Wednesday (August 31).