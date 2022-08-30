Naseem Shah cries while walking back to dressing room after battling painful cramps against India - WATCH

Pakistan's pace attack impressed against India despite Babar Azam & Co.'s five-wicket defeat against their arch-rivals in the opening game of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. While many believed Pakistan's pace battery will lack the firepower in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, the likes of Naseem Shah, Shanawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf all managed to impress with their raw pace and precision.

Naseem was one of the stand-out performers for the Men in Green as the young fast bowler shone on his debut in T20Is. Playing his first T20I for Pakistan, the youngster bowled exceptionally well and got his team off to a flying start with opener KL Rahul's wicket in the very first over.

He made life difficult for the Indian batters with his pace and consistency in their 148-run chase at the Dubai International Stadium. He finished his spell with excellent figures of 2/27 in his four overs but his outing was hampered by regular cramps.

The right-arm fast bowler had clutched his lower shin during his second over but continued bowling at a good pace. However, he looked in complete discomfort when he came out to bowl the final over of his spell. He was limping after completing every delivery and had to be attended to by the team's physio before somehow completing his four overs.

Naseem was seen crying as he walked off the field after completing his spell while battling painful cramps in hot and humid weather in Dubai. The young fast bowler also refused to take water from his teammate on his way to the dugout and clearly looked dejected for not being able to complete the spell the way he wanted.

Despite being in immense pain, Naseem displayed great heart and bowled extremely well. However, his efforts went in vain as India went on to chase down the target of 148 runs with two balls to spare in the final over. Hardik Pandya was the hero for the Men in Blue with a match-winning knock of unbeaten 33 off 17 balls. India will next face Hong Kong in their second game on Wednesday (August 31).