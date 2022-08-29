'Hope it's not long-term': Gautam Gambhir on India's decision to drop Pant for Karthik against Pakistan

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said it was a massive surprise to see Rohit Sharma & Co. drop wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant for Dinesh Karthik in the high-profile clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Karthik, who has been absolutely sensational as a finisher of late, made his comeback for India earlier this year.

Many had written off 37-year-old Karthik, who last featured for India at the 2019 World Cup before making his comeback earlier this year. The veteran keeper-batter has been enjoying a stellar run with the willow and has been brilliant in the lower-middle order. He had earned a spot in India's squad for the ongoing Asia Cup courtesy of his recent finishing heroics.

However, Pant has been India's first-choice wicket-keeper batter in all three formats for a while now and was expected to be picked ahead of Karthik. His absence from the playing XI also deprived India of a left-hander in their top five against Pakistan which saw them promote Ravindra Jadeja to number 4.

Sharing his take on India's decision to pick Karthik ahead of Pant, a surprised Gambhir said the team should not experiment too much with a handful of T20 matches left ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year. Gambhir believes having Karthik over Pant makes India's batting line-up one-dimensional due to the lack of a left-hander.

"I won't experiment from now on because how many games do we have… this Asia Cup? And then you've got what… five more games, six more games and then the World Cup. From now on, you want a settled Playing XI. Yes, you can have your backups as well but that is the way I would have wanted. It is a bit of a surprise because Rishabh Pant has been an X-factor," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"You need a left-handed in the middle order. India have a lot of right-handers there, which is one-dimensional. And he has done reasonably well. He can be someone who can open the game for you and he can be a floater as well. A bit surprising but I hope it is not long-term. I will still back Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik. It's a massive surprise," he added.

While many believed Pant had to miss out due to a niggle, Indian captain Rohit Sharma had confirmed at the toss the left-hander was fit but the team had to make the difficult choice of picking Karthik over him. India will next face Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31).