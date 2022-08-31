WATCH: 'This is a question out of my book' - Ravindra Jadeja on Rishabh Pant's absence from Pakistan clash

Rishabh Pant's omission from Team India's playing XI for their Asia Cup 2022 opener, versus arch-rivals Pakistan, made a lot of noise. While Pant hasn't taken the shortest format by a storm so far in his brief career, his returns in Tests and maiden ODI century during the England tour continues to keep him in the scheme of things in T20Is.

Pant's power-hitting is well known, with good numbers in the IPL, and his stocks are rising at regular intervals at the international arena. However, Dinesh Karthik was preferred over him -- who has done well as a finisher in the format following his comeback into the national setup since the South Africa home T20Is in June.

Ahead of India's match versus Hong Kong, in Dubai on Wednesday evening (August 31), all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was asked to elaborate on Pant's absence in the high-voltage Indo-Pak clash, where Rohit Sharma & Co. won by five wickets. To this, Jadeja gave an epic reaction.

He replied saying, "I absolutely don't know this. This is a question out of my book," he said. Here's the viral video from the India-Hong Kong pre-match press conference in Dubai:

Talking about Rohit-led India's run in the Asia Cup, being held in the shortest format in the UAE, the Men in Blue will look to go past Hong Kong and cement their spot in the Super Four round. The seven-time champions beat Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday (August 28) in an encounter that went down to the wire. Hardik's 3/25 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4-26 dismissed Men in Green for 147 in 19.5 overs after they were asked to bat first.

In reply, Jadeja's 29-ball 35 and Hardik's 17-ball 33 not out took India past the finish line.