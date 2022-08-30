'There was a rumour that I died': Ravindra Jadeja unfazed by speculations, focused on delivering for India

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday said he is not focused on the speculations about him floating around in the cricket fraternity while asserting that he is focused on delivering for the team. Jadeja is currently part of India's squad in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and played a crucial role in the team's five-wicket win against Pakistan in their opening game on Sunday.

Jadeja addressed the pre-match press conference ahead of India's second game against Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, where he spoke about the rumours surrounding him. Jadeja has been garnering the headlines of late for reportedly falling out with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team management.

There have been reports that the all-rounder is not on talking terms with the franchise and is set to leave ahead of the new season. Jadeja's relationship with CSK went downhill after he was sacked from captaincy midway through IPL 2022 before leaving the tournament due to an injury. There were also rumours that Jadeja might not make it to India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad due to his injury.

Addressing the speculations about him, Jadeja said he remains unperturbed by all the chatter as he once had to deal with a rumour that he has died. The India all-rounder said it can't get worse than that and insisted his only motive currently is to do well for India in the Asia Cup.

"You have mentioned a very minor example (of a rumour) that I won't be available for the World Cup. In between, there was a rumour that I had died. It can't get bigger than this. I don't think about all these (rumours). I focus on going to the ground, playing and performing well for the country," Jadeja said in the presser on Tuesday.

"I want to improve on whatever is needed to perform well for my team. That's it. Day in and day out, I practice bowling, batting and fielding," he added.

The left-hand all-rounder played a key role in India's five-wicket victory against Pakistan in their opening game in Dubai on Sunday. He was promoted to bat at no.4 in Rishabh Pant's absence and played a vital knock of 35 runs to help India chase down the target of 148 runs and kick-off their campaign with a win in the tournament.

India will face Hong Kong in their second match in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.