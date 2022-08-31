ICC panel level fines on India and Pakistan for slow over-rate in Asia Cup encounter

Geographical neighbors and arch-nemeses India and Pakistan recently locked horns under the promotional banner of the Asia Cup tournament. Although a cricket match between the two cricketing giants, who happen to be fierce rivals, is considered to be a high-octane affair and one of the most exciting international clashes, their recent efforts were not enough to shield them from the wrath of the administrators.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup: Kapil Dev explains why Virat Kohli is 'a bigger player than anyone else in last 10 years'

Both teams were fined 40% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Group A clash on Sunday. Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees' Jeff Crowe moved to levy the fine after it was ascertained that the two teams had fallen short of their respective targets by a matter of two overs even after time allowances were considered.

Per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, minimum over-rate offenses require players to be fined 20% of their match fees for every over that they fail to bowl in the allotted time.

Although it amounts to a significant amount of money, neither captain argued their innocence, choosing to plead guilty instead. Thereby dismissing the need for a formal hearing. The charges were leveled upon the Men in Blue and the Men in Green by on-field umpires Ruchira Pilliyaguruge and Masudur Rahman, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel.

ALSO READ: Former pacer Ashish Nehra opines on Hardik Pandya, explains reason behind Team India star's success

India managed to overcome the challenge presented by The Shaheens, walking away with a five-wicket win with merely two balls remaining. Hardik Pandya managed to lay claim to the mantle of 'Man of the Match' with his absolutely stunning performance. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit is currently hurtling towards a clash against Hong Kong, which they are touted to win with relative ease. The action is set to unfold at the Dubai International Stadium.