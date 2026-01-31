/Australian Open 2026: Harrison, Skupski clinch men’s doubles crown

Sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison defeated Australia’s Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans 7-6(4), 6-4 to win the Australian Open men’s doubles title on Saturday (Jan 31). It was the first grand slam tournament the British-American pair had played together. The win, in front of a loud Australian crowd, earned Harrison his first grand slam title. For Skupski, it was his fourth major title in men’s and mixed doubles, and his first grand slam victory outside Wimbledon. With rain forcing the roof closed at Rod Laver Arena, the match started quickly. Skupski and Harrison moved ahead 4-2 in the opening set, but the Australian pair fought back with strong crowd support to bring it level.

The set went to a tense tie-break, which Skupski and Harrison won after Skupski finished the point with a strong overhead shot. In the second set, the British-American team broke serve early and held on, even as Kubler and Polmans pushed hard to stay in the match.

The Australians saved two championship points, but Harrison finally ended the contest by delivering an ace down the middle on the third opportunity.

“It was not easy out there today,” said 31-year-old Harrison, whose older brother Ryan won the French Open men’s doubles in 2017.

Addressing the 36-year-old Skupski, a Wimbledon doubles winner in 2023, he said: “Some tough moments but I knew your experience would pay off. It was fun to battle this match together.”

Earlier today, Belgium’s Elise Mertens and her partner Zhang Shuai of China won their first grand slam women’s doubles title together at Rod Laver Arena. The duo defeated Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in the final. Playing just their seventh tournament as a team, the fourth-seeded pair beat the seventh seeds in straight sets, 7-6(7-4), 6-4. With the victory, Mertens, currently ranked sixth, is set to regain the world No.1 position in women’s doubles.