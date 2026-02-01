Australian Open final: Alcaraz scripts history, beats Djokovic to become youngest career Grand Slam winner

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz scripted history on Sunday (Feb 1) as he defeated 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final of the Australian Open 2026. In doing so, Alcaraz became the youngest winner of a career Grand Slam (all four major titles), reaching the feat at a mere age of 22. On the other hand, defeat for Djokovic meant he remains level with Margaret Court with 24 major titles and missed out on a record-breaking feat.

Alcaraz scripts history

In the final that lasted more than two hours, Djokovic made a bright start by pocketing the opening set; however, Alcaraz came back to win the next three sets and won the 2026 Australian Open men’s singles final 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. The win meant Alcaraz won his maiden Australian Open and completed his career Grand Slam at 22. Overall, he now has seven major titles and is the defending champion at the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open.

A seventh Slam put him alongside John McEnroe and Mats Wilander and one behind Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors and Ivan Lendl. It was a first defeat for Djokovic in a Melbourne final, having won all 10 previously, leaving him still searching for a landmark 25th major to better Australia's Margaret Court, who was also watching on centre court.

Djokovic, striving to become the oldest man to lift a Grand Slam singles trophy, last won one at the US Open in 2023. Since then, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have shared the spoils. Both men battled through five long sets in their semi-finals, Alcaraz against Alexander Zverev and Djokovic against Sinner, and recovery was always going to be key after their physical struggles.

Both Djokovic and Alcaraz showed few signs of fatigue in another gladiatorial contest. They both opened with comfortable holds before a double fault and netted forehand presented the first break point chance for Djokovic at 2-1. Alcaraz saved it, but the aggressive fourth seed kept pressing and converted on his third, then consolidated for a 4-1 lead.

Djokovic was reading Alcaraz's serve well and once he got in the rallies was authoritative, with a sensational forehand winner earning him two set points. He claimed the set in a statement 33 minutes after a ninth unforced error from the top seed, having dominated the big moments. It was vintage Djokovic, but Alcaraz came storming back, upping the tempo to break for 2-1 in the second set, pumping his fist when he saved a break point and held in the next game.

Djokovic put drops to his eyes and began rubbing them, unable to tame a now rampant Alcaraz who broke again for 5-2. There were some sensational rallies that had the crowd on their feet in set three, which went with serve until Djokovic slapped a forehand wide under pressure to slip 2-3 behind.

Djokovic gamely saved four set points at 3-5, but with his energy levels dropping was unable to save a fifth as the Spaniard took control. On the back foot, Djokovic then saved six break points in an 11-minute opening service game in set four to stay alive and kept fighting hard. But Alcaraz ground him down and pounced as Djokovic served to stay in the match to seal a maiden Australian championship. It ensured he remained world number one and Sinner two, with Djokovic moving up a place to three ahead of Zverev.