Australian Open final: Elena Rybakina reigns supreme, beats Aryna Sabalenka to clinch maiden title

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reigned supreme on Saturday (Jan 31) in the Women’s singles final as she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the championship clash at the Rod Laver Arena. Playing in her fourth consecutive final, Sabalenka was unable to showcase her magic in the final as Rybakina emerged victorious 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. With this, she also won her second Grand Slam title, having won the 2022 Wimbledon title.

Rybakina emerges victorious

Having not dropped a single set on their way to the final, both Rybakina and Sabalenka had their eyes set on the title. However, it was the fifth seed who drew first blood as she won the opening set 6-4, having broken the Belarusian number one seed in the opening game of the match. Both started the second set on the front foot and rarely dropped points on their serve.

However, it was the 12th game of the second set where Sabalenka took advantage of the situation as he was leading 5-4. She broke Rybakina to win the set as the match went into a deciding set with Sabalenka serving first.

Final set drama

With momentum on her side, Sabalenka was full of confidence and won the opening three games of the third set. At this moment, Sabalenka had a finger on the Australian Open trophy and needed to keep her cool. However, Rybakina’s fighting spirit saw her change the course of the final as she raced from 0-3 down to lead 5-3, winning consecutive games.

Sabalenka managed to win a game on her serve, but an acute service game from Rybakina meant she won the final set 6-4 and thereby the Australian Open women’s singles title. By doing so, she also had her revenge after losing to Sabalenka in the 2023 final. It was Rybakina’s first success at a major since winning the Wimbledon title in 2022.