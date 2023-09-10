Australia back on top in ICC ODI rankings ahead of ODI World Cup

Australian cricket team is back on the top of the ICC ranking as the number one ODI team in the world. The Kangaroos were displaced by Pakistan briefly after Men in Green beat Afghanistan 3-0 in a recent ODI series. Australia, however, have reclaimed the position after beating South Africa in the second ODI on September 9 of the ongoing series.

Australia currently are at 121 points, one clear of Pakistan, who are number two with 120 points. India are at the third place with 114 points and New Zealand occupy the fourth place with 106 points while England are at fifth place with 99 points.

The rankings, however, are of little importance now as the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup is about to begin in less than a month. The marquee tournament, which is being held in India, will start on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Warner roars back in form ahead of World Cup

Australia opening batsman David Warner recorded his 20th ODI century during the second ODI against South Africa as his team took 2-0 lead in the five-ODI series. Thanks to Warner's belligerent 106 and Marnus Labuschagne's 124, Australia posted a mammoth 392/8 in 50 overs and won the game by 123 runs.

Warner, who has been struggling for form for some time now, was skeptical of making it to Australia's ODI World Cup squad. The selectors, however, showed faith in him and the southpaw repaid it in the best way he can - scoring runs.

With the century, Warner also broke former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds as an opener across formats. With his latest ton, Warner has 46 as an opener - 20 in ODIs, 25 in Tests and one in T20Is. Sachin, on the other hand, has scored all of 45 centuries as opener in ODIs only. In total, however, he has 49 ODI centuries to his name - a world record that still stands.

