/AUS A players suffer food poisoning after eating at Kanpur hotel; BCCI official issues clarification

Four Australian A players suffered food poisoning after eating at a Kanpur hotel during their unofficial ODI series against India A, which concluded recently. Fast bowler Henry Thornton was among those badly affected, getting hospitalised after falling ill, with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla issuing a clarification over the same.

Meanwhile, despite the food poisoning scenario rocking their camp, the visitors put up a fighting show in the final unofficial One-Day game, scoring 317. They, however, lost the match by two wickets, as India A completed the run chase, riding on a fantastic hundred by Prabhsimran Singh (102) and handy fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking about this food poisoning incident, Shukla said that those affected must have consumed something from elsewhere, because if they had eaten the hotel food, which everyone else also did, all of them would have fallen ill, which wasn’t the case.



"If there had been an issue with the food, all players, including the Indian players, would have fallen sick. It must have been something else," Rajeev Shukla said to the reporters, as quoted by Times of India (TOI). "They are being fed food from one of the finest hotels, Hotel Landmark; the food is good, and everyone is eating the same.

"Since a few players have fallen ill, idhar-udhar se koi infection aa gaya hoga (they may have contracted an infection), and we are handling it.



Explaining why such a thing must have happened, Shukla said, “The issue arises because there aren't many hotels. We need 300 rooms in a five-star hotel, and that's not available. There is no international airport in the area that operates 24 hours a day. Had better arrangements been in place, they would have gained an advantage.”

India A clinch unofficial ODI series

The India A Team completed a clean sweep over Australia A, with a two-wicket win on Sunday (Oct 5) in Kanpur. While Prabhsimran’s heroics were the highlight of the night, Shreyas Iyer’s 62 helped him gain confidence ahead of the three-match ODIs against Australia starting October 19 in Perth.

