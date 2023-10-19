ugc_banner

AUS vs PAK Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- Australia vs Pakistan pitch report, weather update, live streaming

Bengaluru Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

A total of 107 matches have taken place between Australia and Pakistan in the ODI format. Australia has won by 69 matches while Pakistan has won 34 matches. Photograph:(Twitter)

AUS vs PAK head-to-head: Australia and Pakistan will clash in the match number 18 of the 2023 Cricket World Cup at the M, Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Check all the head-to-head details of both teams. 

AUS vs PAK head-to-head: Australia and Pakistan will square off in Match No. 18 of the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup. The clash will take place on Friday (Oct 19) at 2:00 pm IST. The game is slated to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. 

After Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against India in the last match in Ahmedabad, the Babar Azam & Co. will look to redeem themselves with this match against the Aussies. On the other hand, Australia managed to get their first points on the board with a win over Sri Lanka in the last match and will look forward to win another match to increase their rank in points table. 

Ahead of Friday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

AUS vs PAK World Cup 2023: Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head stats

A total of 107 matches have taken place between Australia and Pakistan in the ODI format. Australia has won by 69 matches while Pakistan has won 34 matches. 3 matches ended with no result and 1 match got tied. 

Total matches played: 107

Won by Australia: 69

Won by Pakistan: 34

Matches ended with no result: 3

Matches tied: 1

AUS vs PAK World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The pitch is favourable for the batters, and the fans should expect a high-scoring game, as the ball would come nicely onto the bat. The team that wins the toss should look to the ball first. 

AUS vs PAK World Cup 2023: Weather update

As per Weather Channel, there is forecast for a cloudy day, but there is no chance of rain with temperatures hovering around 29-30° C in the noon and 24-27° C during the evening.

AUS vs PAK World Cup 2023: Australia vs Pakistan probable playing XI

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Pakistan (PAK): Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

AUS vs PAK World Cup 2023: Australia vs Pakistan match details

Match: Australia vs Pakistan, Match 18, World Cup 2023 

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka 

Date & Time: Friday, October 19, 2:00 pm IST

AUS vs PAK live streaming for free: Here's how to watch World Cup 2023 Australia vs Pakistan on mobile app, TV

It could be India vs New Zealand in CWC '23 final: Former Indian opener makes BOLD claim

Focus for Nathan Lyon is to play for next five years: Aussie spinner's long-time trainer and friend