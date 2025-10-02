/AUS vs NZ, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch Australia vs New Zealand match live streaming in India?

Australia will take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday (Oct 3) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match will begin at 11:45 am IST. In the first T20I, Tim Robinson’s brilliant century rescued Kiwis from a collapse and helped to put up a competitive score for Australia. In Australian batting innings, their batters showed the hitting power, with skipper Mitchell Marsh smashing 85 runs off just 43 balls. Travis Head (31) and Tim David (21*) also chipped in with useful contributions. Australia easily beat New Zealand by 6 wickets with 21 balls to spare.

With two more games left, the BlackCaps will need to address their bowling concerns to stay alive in the series. While, Australia will aim to seal the series in Mount Maunganui.

AUS vs NZ, 2nd T20I - Live streaming details

When is Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

The 2nd T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be played on Friday (Oct 3). The contest will begin at 11:45 AM IST with the toss is scheduled for 11:15 AM IST.

Where is the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match be played?

The match is being played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Where to watch Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming?

The match between Australia vs New Zealand will be broadcast live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming telecast in India?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs New Zealand will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Australia vs New Zealand T20I squads

New Zealand squad: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears and James Neesham