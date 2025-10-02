/From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, top 5 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025

The star Sri Lankan opener, Pathum Nissanka, is next on this list with 779 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest T20I rankings. So far, Nissanka has played 74 T20Is and scored 2211 runs at an average of 31.58. He recently scored his maiden T20I century (107 runs off 58 balls) against India during the Asia Cup 2025. This was the first T20I century by a Sri Lankan batter against India.