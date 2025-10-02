/From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, top 5 batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025

From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025. This list also includes Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Pathum Nissanka
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma tops the chart of latest ICC T20I batting rankings with 926 points. So far, in 24 T20Is, Sharma has scored 849 runs at an average of 36.91. Abhishek was also named as the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, where he scored 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85.
The English run-machine, Phil Salt, is placed second on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 844 points. In his T20I career, Salt has played 47 matches and scored 1452 runs at an average of 38.21. His tally also includes four centuries.
The star Indian middle-order batter, Tilak Varma, features next on this list. Currently, Varma with 819 points is placed on third position in the latest T20I rankings. In his T20I career, Varma has played 32 matches and scored 962 runs at an average of 53.44. His innings of 69 not out against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final is the second-highest individual score in a T20 Asia Cup final history.
In the latest ICC T20I rankings, England's Jos Buttler is placed at the fourth position with 785 points. Buttler in his T20I career has played 141 matches and scored 3836 runs at an average of 35.85. His tally also includes 28 half-centuries.
The star Sri Lankan opener, Pathum Nissanka, is next on this list with 779 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest T20I rankings. So far, Nissanka has played 74 T20Is and scored 2211 runs at an average of 31.58. He recently scored his maiden T20I century (107 runs off 58 balls) against India during the Asia Cup 2025. This was the first T20I century by a Sri Lankan batter against India.