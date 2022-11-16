Aus vs Eng: When and where to watch Australia vs England 1st ODI - IST time and streaming details

After the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, the cricketing action continues in Australia as the home side will host Jos Buttler-led England in three ODIs. The series opener will be held on November 17 (Thursday) between the two heavyweights and the upcoming matches hold a lot of significance with the ODI World Cup set to be held in India in late 2023.

With all eyes now on the ODI WC next year, both sides have plenty of their regulars in the squad for the all-important series. Pat Cummins will mark his debut as the ODI captain, after succeeding Aaron Finch who retired from the shorter format early this year. Steve Smith, Marcus Labuschagne, David Warner, Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Starc are the senior players available for the home team.

The T20 WC champions England also have the likes of Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Dawid Malan in their line-up whereas Jason Roy, James Vince, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, etc. have joined the squad.

After the first ODI, the second and final match will be held on November 19 and 22, in Sydney and Melbourne, respectively. Before that, here's everything you need to know about ODI series opener - date, IST, streaming details, etc. -

When is Australia vs England 1st ODI match taking place?

Australia vs England 1st ODI is scheduled to be held on November 17, 2022.

Where is Australia vs England 1st ODI being held?

Australia vs England 1st ODI will be played at the iconic Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

At what time Australia vs England 1st ODI taking place?

Australia vs England 1st ODI will get underway at 8:50 am (IST).

How to watch Australia vs England 1st ODI live telecast?

Australia vs England 1st ODI will be aired live on Sony Sports 5 in India.

How to watch Australia vs England 1st ODI live streaming?

Australia vs England 1st ODI will be available on the SonyLiv app.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood