Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma always had incredible fighting spirit - SA great AB de Villiers lauds India captain

Rohit Sharma has had an inspiring run in international cricket. Touted to be a big name since his early days, he took time to get going after making his India debut post the 2007 ODI World Cup. He, however, produced sporadic performances and was the third-slowest Indian to 2,000 ODI runs. As a result of his inconsistency, Rohit wasn't part of India's victorious 2011 World Cup campaign, jointly held by India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

However, Rohit has redeemed himself in style. During India's Super Four game versus Sri Lanka in ongoing Asia Cup 2023, on Tuesday (September 12), Hitman became the second-fastest ever to enter the 10,000-run club in the 50-over format. In less than a month, the 36-year-old will also be leading India in the forthcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held entirely at home, after the 2011 heartbreak. In addition, he has revived his Test career emphatically since his promotion as an opener in late 2019.

Thus, Rohit is hailed across the cricketing fraternity. Recently, South Africa great AB de Villiers also joined the bandwagon and lauded the Indian captain's incredible 'fighting spirit'.

'I have a lot of respect for him'

On his YouTube channel, De Villiers said, “Rohit was fourth slowest to 2000 runs, but the second fastest to 10000. How’s that for a comeback. I have a lot of respect for him. The first time I watched him play, I thought this guy has got something special to offer. What I like most about him - from a very young age, he’s always had a fighting spirit. He would not back down to anyone."

He further recalled, "I think of a Test match in Durban where he just wouldn’t stand back to Dale Steyn or Morne Morkel or any of our fast bowlers. He would make eye contact. If anyone chirped him. He would right in their face, chest out. I always liked that. At that time, I didn’t enjoy it because he was there to beat us. But thinking back, he always had this incredible fighting spirit."

De Villiers spoke on Rohit-Shubman Gill's lethal opening pair (in ODIs) as well. He added, "Very interestingly, he has had an incredible partnership with Shubman Gill. Two fighters at the crease is always a dangerous thing for the opposition. As an opening pair, they are averaging 87-odd (95) with a strike rate of 110. If they can do that for India in the World Cup."

Rohit-starrer India will face Bangladesh on Friday afternoon (September15) in their last Super Four game of Asia Cup before meeting hosts Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday (September 17). Both the games will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

